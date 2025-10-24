Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala:  Six months of injustice and criminalization against Indigenous representatives from Totonicapán

By Amnesty International
In light of the prolonged arbitrary detention of Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán, Indigenous representatives of the 48 cantons of Totonicapán, who will today have been deprived of their liberty for six months, Ana Piquer, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said:  “Today marks six months since Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán were unjustly deprived of […] The post Guatemala:  Six months of injustice and criminalization against Indigenous representatives from Totonicapán appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should drug companies be allowed to run ‘awareness’ ads for conditions their drugs treat? We asked 5 experts
~ Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?
~ World Court: Israel Needs to Allow UN Aid into Gaza
~ The artifice of the manosphere comes to the screen. It’s comedic – but also confronting
~ Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity
~ After early acclaim, Elizabeth Harrower didn’t write for decades. Two biographers consider why
~ New Australian–Irish coproduction of Roméo et Juliette grasps the spiritual quality of the opera
~ Historical images made with AI recycle colonial stereotypes and bias – new research
~ What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide
~ ASEAN: Reject Myanmar Junta’s Sham Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter