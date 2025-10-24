Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai villagers have moved four times to escape rising sea levels – life on the climate-change frontline

By Danny Marks, Assistant Professor in Environmental Policy and Politics, Dublin City University
The village of Khun Samut Chin, 50km southwest of Bangkok, Thailand, is a small, rustic fishing village similar to thousands scattered across Asia – except that it is slowly being swallowed by the sea.

Much of the country’s coastline faces severe erosion, with around 830km eroding each year at rates exceeding one metre. But in this village, the situation is far worse. Erosion occurs at three to five metres annually, the land subsides…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should drug companies be allowed to run ‘awareness’ ads for conditions their drugs treat? We asked 5 experts
~ Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?
~ World Court: Israel Needs to Allow UN Aid into Gaza
~ The artifice of the manosphere comes to the screen. It’s comedic – but also confronting
~ Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity
~ After early acclaim, Elizabeth Harrower didn’t write for decades. Two biographers consider why
~ New Australian–Irish coproduction of Roméo et Juliette grasps the spiritual quality of the opera
~ Historical images made with AI recycle colonial stereotypes and bias – new research
~ What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide
~ ASEAN: Reject Myanmar Junta’s Sham Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter