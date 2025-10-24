What messages are the most effective to deter gambling?
By Philip Newall, Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol
Jamie Torrance, Lecturer and Researcher in Psychology, Swansea University
Leonardo Weiss-Cohen, Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham
Gambling advertising is everywhere. Even people who have never placed a bet are familiar with slogans like “Gamble responsibly,” “When the fun stops” and “Take time to think”.
But these industry-developed messages could soon change, with the government and the gambling regulator working to create independent warnings for gambling, much like those found on tobacco and alcohol packaging.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 23, 2025