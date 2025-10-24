Tolerance.ca
What are V-levels, England’s new post-16 qualification, and will they improve vocational education?

By Elizabeth Gregory, Lecturer in Education, University of Manchester
The government has announced that consultation will begin on a new vocational qualification for England: V-levels.

These are intended to replace a number of existing technical routes currently available to post-16 learners, and make it possible for students to combine academic and vocational courses. V-levels will, the government claims, streamline the options available to students and offer a clearer pathway to both higher education and the workplace.

Few would disagree that the vocational…The Conversation


