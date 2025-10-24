Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump assault on US justice department independence revisits a Nixon-era problem

By Vince Pescod, Senior lecturer, The University of Law
The Trump administration is coming under fire for politicising the Department of Justice (DoJ) and undermining the US government’s enshrined separation of powers, which relies on an independent system of justice. This is a central principle of the US constitution, without which a president could govern virtually unchecked.

Critics point to recent indictments of people perceived to be Donald Trump’s political enemies, alleging the DoJ has acted on instructions or percived pressure from the president.

Former FBI director James Comey was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should drug companies be allowed to run ‘awareness’ ads for conditions their drugs treat? We asked 5 experts
~ Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?
~ World Court: Israel Needs to Allow UN Aid into Gaza
~ The artifice of the manosphere comes to the screen. It’s comedic – but also confronting
~ Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity
~ After early acclaim, Elizabeth Harrower didn’t write for decades. Two biographers consider why
~ New Australian–Irish coproduction of Roméo et Juliette grasps the spiritual quality of the opera
~ Historical images made with AI recycle colonial stereotypes and bias – new research
~ What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide
~ ASEAN: Reject Myanmar Junta’s Sham Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter