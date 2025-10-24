Tolerance.ca
HIV prevention jab approved for use in England and Wales – here’s how it works

By Rosalie Hayes, Research Assistant, Centre for Public Health & Policy, Queen Mary University of London
Sara Paparini, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Equity, Queen Mary University of London
Sophie Strachan, Honorary Research Associate,, Queen Mary University of London
The first ever injectable drug that can prevent HIV has been approved for use in England and Wales.

The drug, cabotegravir, would benefit an estimated 1,000 people at risk of HIV in England and Wales. It offers a long-acting alternative to other existing preventive HIV drugs, which are only available as pills and usually must be taken on a daily basis.

The jab belongs to a group of drugs called antiretrovirals,…The Conversation


