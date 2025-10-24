Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Russia turns to an old ally in its war against Ukrainian drones: the weather

By Peter Lee, Professor of Applied Ethics and Director, Security and Risk Research, University of Portsmouth
Weather conditions on the front lines are making it increasingly difficult for Ukraine to use drones effectively as winter approaches.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
