Human Rights Observatory

Fancy dress contact lenses can cause infections, ulcers and even blindness. Here’s how to keep your eyes safe this Halloween

By Sofía Rendo González, Investigadora predoctoral Xunta de Galicia, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Justo Arines, Catedrático de Universidad , área de especialización de Óptica y Optometría, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Nery García Porta, Profesora de optometría, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
With Halloween just around the corner, thousands will be shopping for fancy dress contact lenses to go with their costume. The appeal is clear, as their endless colours and shapes allow you to radically change how you look – who wasn’t scared by the white and yellow eyes of the girl in The Exorcist?

However, we also have to be careful. These lenses can cause serious harm – and even blindness – if we fail to take the necessary precautions.


© The Conversation -
