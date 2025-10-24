Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments can’t achieve their climate goals if they don’t include local communities

By Alexandra Delgado Jiménez, Investigadora Principal del Grupo de Arquitectura y Urbanismo ante las Transformaciones Sociales, Económicas y Territoriales (At-the-oUTSET), Director del Taller Avanzado de Urbanismo y profesora de Urbanismo, Universidad Nebrija
Climate change is no longer some abstract, future threat. It is now a present problem, and its impact will become exponentially worse if we fail to respond with robust adaptation and mitigation plans.

While the whole planet faces serious climate challenges, some areas are inherently more vulnerable than others. This vulnerability depends not only on geographical and ecological factors, but also on the the ability of these areas’ inhabitants to adapt.

Local communities are key to creating adaption and mitigation plans that are not only effective, but also socially just and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
