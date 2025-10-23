Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Officials and Journalists attend a Taliban press conference at the Government Media and Information Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 12, 2025. © 2025 Siddiqullah Alizai/AP Photo The Taliban have gutted Afghan media since taking control of the country in August 2021 through the use of surveillance and censorship and by punishing media workers for perceived criticism.As the Taliban’s oppression of the media has increased, the need for independent news outlets in Afghanistan has become even greater. Journalists described both the harsh conditions in Afghanistan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
