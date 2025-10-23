Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A federal immigration enforcement agent sprays Rev. David Black, of the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, as he and other protesters demonstrate outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, September 19, 2025.  © 2025 Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Federal law enforcement agents have since mid-September used excessive force against peaceful protesters, legal observers, volunteer street medics, and journalists during demonstrations outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in suburban…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
