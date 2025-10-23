Tolerance.ca
Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it

By Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Jee Young Lee, Lecturer, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Misinformation has become a routine part of daily life, shaping public discourse and distorting perceptions. A new report reveals that in the two weeks prior to the 2025 federal election, almost two-thirds (60%) of adults reported coming across election misinformation. Only 19% didn’t come across it and 21% were unsure.

Many Australians are frustrated and overwhelmed by misinformation. They also lack the time and skills to fact-check, and feel governments and platforms should be doing more to combat it.

