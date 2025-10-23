Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Help guide the future of The Conversation

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
Have you ever wondered how our Daily newsletter comes into being? It lands in your inbox every day as a neat package: a short editorial followed by a dozen or so articles written by academics on everything from health and science to politics to the environment or arts. For you it is a fait accompli. For me, it’s a smouldering battlefield: all I can see are the traces of skirmishes and debates, compromises, mistakes, and missed opportunities.

Perhaps I should begin at the beginning. Each day at The Conversation starts with an editorial conference. We discuss the news of the day and think…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
~ Burkina Faso: Judicial Officers Feared Forcibly Disappeared
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter