Burkina Faso: Judicial Officers Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A court room in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 3, 2022. © 2022 GUY PETERSON/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso authorities should urgently investigate and publicly report on the whereabouts of six judges and prosecutors as well as one lawyer who are feared to have been forcibly disappeared, Human Rights Watch said today.The abductions of the judicial officers and lawyer since October 10, 2025, could amount to enforced disappearances and possible unlawful conscriptions into the armed forces. Their cases, as well as those of four journalists who…


© Human Rights Watch -
