Most Australians agree there’s a housing crisis. But they differ on what’s causing it – and how to fix it
By Ben Spies-Butcher, Associate professor of economy and society, Macquarie University
Adam Stebbing, Senior lecturer in sociology, Macquarie University
Alistair Sisson, Research Fellow, School of Communication, Society & Culture, Macquarie University
Kristian Ruming, Professor in Urban Geography, Macquarie University
Shaun Wilson, Professor of Sociology, Macquarie University
New research shows older voters believe immigration is crunching housing supply, while young voters blame high interest rates and low wage growth.
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025