Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Resumes Key Dialogue over Equality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The opening ceremony of the 4th National Conference on the Rights of LGBTIQIA+ People in Brasilia, Brazil on October 21, 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch This week Brazil is hosting the 4th National Conference on the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People, an ambitious effort to chart new directions for public policy on equality and inclusion. Beyond its national scope, the conference underscores Brazil’s reemergence as a key voice in global equality debates. And as many countries, including in the Global North, roll back support of LGBTQIA+ rights, the conference shows how…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter