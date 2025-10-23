Through role-play learning, a neurodivergent student found work practicum success
By Kealey Dube, Assistant Professor, The School of Social Work, MacEwan University
Fernanda dos Santos Nogueira de Goes, Assistant Professor, Faulty of Nursing, MacEwan University
Natalia Rohatyn-Martin, Associate Professor, Department of Human Services and Early Learning, MacEwan University
When students move from university course work to real-world applications like internships, practicums or clinical placements, it’s not just about what they know, but how they use what they know.
These experiences are often the first time students apply classroom learning in unpredictable, high-stakes…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025