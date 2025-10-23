A home insulation fiasco has left tens of thousands in cold and leaky homes over winter
By Ewan Archer-Brown, DPhil Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Brenda Boardman, Emeritus Research Fellow in Energy, University of Oxford
Jan Rosenow, Leader of the Energy Programme, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Britain’s flagship home insulation programme has received a damning verdict from the National Audit Office. Under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, tens of thousands of households have been left with faulty or even dangerous installations. It’s a result, the auditors say, of weak oversight, poor skills and confused accountability.
This report is troubling not only because of the…
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025