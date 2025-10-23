Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The pollution court case that could reach far beyond the banks of the River Wye

By Chris Hilson, Professor of Law, Director of the Centre for Climate and Justice, University of Reading
The River Wye used to be full of wild salmon. Today it is full of algae.

And the meandering waterway which has long attracted anglers, hikers and poets is now the subject of a major pollution lawsuit.

The case – against a British water company and two chicken producers, who all deny responsibility – has been launched on behalf of almost 4,000 people who say their lives are being negatively affected by river pollution.…The Conversation


