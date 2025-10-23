Children should have a right to play in the streets, alleys, pavements and car parks of their neighbourhoods
By Alison Stenning, Professor of Social & Economic Geography, Newcastle University
In July 2025, a letter from an English city council neighbourhood services officer circulated on social media.
It read: “We have received complaints about young children playing ball games on the main road and streets. This can cause damage to vehicles and property. If your child is playing ball games on the road, please speak with them and prevent them from doing this. It’s unsafe for children to be playing in the roads. It is also causing a disturbance for other residents on the street. There are plenty of local parks where children can be taken to play safely … Please utilise these.”
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025