The new species of flesh-eating dinosaur that once roamed south Wales: an imaging technology revolution

By Michael J. Benton, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Bristol
Imaging technology has revolutionised palaeontology, allowing scientists to study fossils that are buried deep in the rock or too small to handle. Two recent studies I was involved with show some of the technology’s potential, including one that discovered a new dinosaur species that loomed over other carnivores it lived alongside hundreds of millions of years ago.

In the first study, my colleagues and I investigated an impression of a fossil jawbone that had been described in 1899 only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
