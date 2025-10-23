Tolerance.ca
Intersex Rights Advance Based on Evidence, Principle

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marchers carry a banner in support of intersex rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.  © 2023 Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Intersex Awareness Week is marked annually to recall a small group of protesters who picketed the American Academy of Pediatrics in 1996 for ignoring the rights of children born with sex variations. While the academy has not budged, medical institutions and governments around the world are increasingly recognizing that people born with intersex variations deserve bodily autonomy.Intersex children are born with chromosomes, gonads,…


© Human Rights Watch
