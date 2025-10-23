Satellite data shows methane emissions are declining in part of Canada’s oil patch, but more monitoring is needed
By Chris Hugenholtz, Professor, Geography, University of Calgary
Coleman Vollrath, PhD Candidate in Physical Geography, University of Calgary
Thomas Barchyn, Researcher, Geography, University of Calgary
Zhenyu Xing, Postdoctoral Associate, University of Calgary
Satellites can be used to independently monitor emissions, helping to better understand emissions in regions where ground-based or other data are lacking.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025