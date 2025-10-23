Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could unlock the next revolution in cancer treatment – new research

By Adam Grippin, Physician Scientist in Cancer Immunotherapy, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Christiano Marconi, Ph.D. Candidate in Immunotherapy, University of Florida
The COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccines that saved 2.5 million lives globally during the pandemic could help spark the immune system to fight cancer. This is the surprising takeaway of a new study that we and our colleagues published in the journal Nature.

While developing mRNA vaccines for patients with brain tumors in 2016, our team, led by pediatric…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter