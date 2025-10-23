Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The politics of milk: how a simple drink got caught up in power, culture and identity

By JC Niala, Head of Research, Teaching and Collections, History of Science Museum, University of Oxford
Johanna Zetterström-Sharp, Associate Professor in Heritage and Museum Studies, UCL
Milk is one of the most familiar things in the world – comforting, wholesome, ordinary. But beneath this common perception lies something far more complicated.

Examining the UK and Kenya, our project Milking It! explores the deep cultural, historical and emotional attachments to milk, and how these collide with the realities of industrialised production, environmental pressure and its colonial past.

We’ve spoken with dairy farmers caught between economic survival and public expectation, traced milk’s heritage…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter