Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland’s presidential election race now down to two women

By Gail McElroy, Professor in Political Science, Trinity College Dublin
Voters across the Republic of Ireland will head to the polls on October 24 to elect a new head of state to replace Michael D. Higgins. His replacement will be Ireland’s tenth president since the role of president was established in the 1937 constitution.

Once considered largely ceremonial and “above politics,” the presidency has evolved significantly in recent years. Since Mary Robinson’s landmark election in 1990, campaigns have become increasingly political, combative and unpredictable. This year is no exception. Jim Gavin, one of the three candidates, has already withdrawn from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
