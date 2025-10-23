Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump’s deal to end the war in Gaza ignores two fundamental requirements for a lasting peace

By Ambra Suriano, Marie Curie post-doctoral fellow, Lancaster University
Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to bring peace in Gaza covers some essential points for reaching a long-awaited ceasefire. But the release of Israeli hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza are only the first steps. Some vital factors that will be needed if Israelis and Palestinians are to build a lasting peace are still missing.

The US president’s plan calls for a “dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
