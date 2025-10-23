Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Abducted Refugee Detained in Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Myanmar refugee activist Thuzar Maung with her husband, Saw Than Tin Win, who were abducted along with her three children from their home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 4, 2023. © 2023 private (Bangkok) – The Malaysian government should press Myanmar’s junta for the immediate release of a refugee family abducted from Kuala Lumpur in July 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. More than two years after her disappearance, Myanmar junta authorities announced on October 17, 2025, that they were detaining Thuzar Maung, a Myanmar pro-democracy activist,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
