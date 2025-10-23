Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our brains evaluate food within milliseconds, long before we’ve decided to eat it

By Violet Chae, PhD Candidate, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Daniel Feuerriegel, ARC DECRA Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Tijl Grootswagers, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Imagine you’re at the grocery store, standing before a selection of snacks. Seemingly without thinking, you skip over the rice crackers to pick out a bag of chips.

These types of choices are called dietary decisions. It’s how we consider many different aspects of a food – including tastiness, healthiness and price – in order to decide what to buy and what to eat.

It’s not well understood how our brains use all these different bits of information when making food choices. When does information about each aspect of the food become available to our brains to consider? That’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
