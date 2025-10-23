Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Liberals are now squabbling among themselves over Kevin Rudd

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberals’ ability to find things to fight about among themselves has no bounds. Now they are squabbling over Kevin Rudd.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley suggested Rudd shouldn’t continue as Australia’s ambassador to Washington after Donald Trump’s put down of him at the White House during the president’s meeting with Anthony Albanese.

“I don’t believe he should stay in that role. And to see the prime minister actually laughing at his own ambassador in the room when the president made a joke, I think it’s untenable,” she told Sky News.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
