King, pope, Jedi, Superman: Trump’s social media images exclusively target his base and try to blur political reality
By Andrew Rojecki, Professor of Communication, University of Illinois Chicago
Tanja Aitamurto, Associate Professor of Communication, University of Illinois Chicago
Campy, exaggerated and partisan, many White House social media posts target the president’s base. But the communications approach may pose a risk to democracy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 21, 2025