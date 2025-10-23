Tolerance.ca
A Supreme Court showdown looms for Trump’s tariffs. Will it limit presidential power?

By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
On November 5 the US Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments about the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. As important as the tariff issue is, the stakes are much higher than that.

Trump has been claiming vast powers, at the expense of other branches of government, on the grounds of various “


