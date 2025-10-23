How forensic analysis and traditional knowledge reveal the story of a unique boomerang
By Caroline Spry, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Department of Archaeology and History, La Trobe University
Allan Wandin, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Bob Mullins, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Diane Kerr, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Elspeth Hayes, Honorary Fellow, Centre for Archaeological Science, University of Wollongong
Ron Jones, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Boomerangs are an iconic symbol of Australia. Known internationally for their unique curved shape and ability to return when thrown, they are an example of the remarkable engineering skills of Australia’s First Peoples.
In new research, we have for the first time combined Traditional cultural knowledge with Western scientific analysis of a wangim (boomerang) from a reported burial located on the outskirts of Melbourne, on Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Country, southeastern Australia.
Throwing sticks with…
