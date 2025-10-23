Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How forensic analysis and traditional knowledge reveal the story of a unique boomerang

By Caroline Spry, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Department of Archaeology and History, La Trobe University
Allan Wandin, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Bob Mullins, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Diane Kerr, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Elspeth Hayes, Honorary Fellow, Centre for Archaeological Science, University of Wollongong
Ron Jones, Elder of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Boomerangs are an iconic symbol of Australia. Known internationally for their unique curved shape and ability to return when thrown, they are an example of the remarkable engineering skills of Australia’s First Peoples.

In new research, we have for the first time combined Traditional cultural knowledge with Western scientific analysis of a wangim (boomerang) from a reported burial located on the outskirts of Melbourne, on Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Country, southeastern Australia.

Throwing sticks with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter