Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mandy Sayer’s memoirs challenge the accepted boundaries of a father-daughter relationship

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
Mandy Sayer’s charming, challenging musician father is central to her four memoirs – including her shimmering latest, No Dancing in the Lift.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter