Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Forces Deliberately Attack UN Aid Convoy

By Human Rights Watch
On October 14, news broke that Russian forces, using drones, had attacked a United Nations interagency convoy delivering humanitarian aid to Bilozerka in the region of Kherson, southern Ukraine. The next day, a Russian-military affiliated Telegram channel posted video evidence of the attack for the world to see. Click to expand Image Russian forces used quadcopter drones to attack a United Nations inter-agency convoy delivering humanitarian aid to Bilozerka in Khersonska region, in southern Ukraine, October 14, 2025. © 2025 Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient ‘salt mountains’ in southern Australia once created refuges for early life
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tramples Media Freedom
~ United States: Federal Agents Use Excessive Force in Illinois
~ Protecting civilians in good faith: The Updated Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention
~ Here’s why a plan to turn private hospital giant Healthscope into a charity is stirring debate
~ Misinformation was rife during the 2025 election. New research shows many people were unable to identify it
~ Help guide the future of The Conversation
~ Your gluten sensitivity might be something else entirely, new study shows
~ Pro-cycling crashes can be bad, but evidence suggests slower bikes aren’t the answer
~ Hows does Africa fit into China’s global electric vehicle supply chain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter