The Netherlands is trying to draw a line under a year of chaos with fresh elections – will it work?

By Léonie de Jonge, Professor of Research on Far-Right Extremism, Institute for Research on Far-Right Extremism (IRex), University of Tübingen
Esmee Bakker, PhD Candidate at the Institute for Research on Far Right Extremism (IRex), University of Tübingen
Prime Minister Dick Schoof called fresh elections following the first collapse of his government, which would go on to fall a second time within a few months.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
