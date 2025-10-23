Tolerance.ca
Kent County Council is Reform’s ‘shop window’ – its leaked Zoom call implies chaos and poor leadership

By Lisa Lazard, Professor in Psychology, The Open University
A leaked video of an online meeting between members of the Reform-led Kent county council showed shocking exchanges. There was shouting, swearing and repeated interruptions. At one point, council leader Linden Kemkaran mutes another member of the council.

Councillors Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barret and Maxine Fothergrill have been suspended pending an investigation over their conduct. Reform has, at the same time, defended the aggressive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
