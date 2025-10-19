Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than just good ethics: new research links corporate diversity to better investment decisions

By Adam G. Arian, Lecturer Accounting & Finance, Australian Catholic University
John Sands, Professor of Accounting, School of Business, University of Southern Queensland
When we talk about diversity in business, it’s usually in moral or social terms – fairness, inclusion and representation. But our new research suggests diversity also pays off in a very practical way: helping companies make better financial and investment decisions.

Company boards often get the attention in discussions about corporate leadership. Yet much of the real decision-making happens within smaller, specialised board committees – groups of directors responsible for areas such as audit, risk, remuneration and sustainability.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
