Human Rights Observatory

A wave, a honk, or a headlight flash? Road etiquette isn’t universal – and that brings risks

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Most of us have a way of saying “thank you” on the road. A wave in the rear-view mirror, a quick lift of the hand from the wheel, maybe even a flash of the indicators. We assume other drivers will understand what we mean. But do they?

The truth is, there’s no universal “road language”. What looks like courtesy to one person can be confusing to another.

And while road safety is often framed in terms of how good our roads and rules are, or how safe our cars are, or how skilful the drivers are, it also depends on something subtler: whether we can understand other drivers behind…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
