Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should humans colonise space? We asked 5 experts

By Kirsten Banks, Lecturer, School of Science, Computing and Engineering Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Art Cotterell, Research Associate, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Ben Bramble, Lecturer in Philosophy, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
For roughly 4.5 billion years, the Moon has kept Earth company. In the much shorter span of time that humans have been around, we’ve admired the great silver beacon in the night sky.

The Moon may soon also serve as our launchpad to celestial bodies farther afield in the Solar System. Major space players including the United States, Russia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flattery or calm confidence? How Anthony Albanese should handle Donald Trump at the White House
~ AI is using your data to set personalised prices online. It could seriously backfire
~ A wave, a honk, or a headlight flash? Road etiquette isn’t universal – and that brings risks
~ Is Australia still a lucky country – or has the ‘Australian way’ lost its way?
~ Why is migraine more common in women than men?
~ Sussan Ley commits to offering income tax cuts at the election
~ 11 years after the Parliament Hill shooting, is Canada doing enough to tackle political violence?
~ Do dogs behave differently during an owner’s pregnancy? Many dog owners think so
~ Marineland’s decline raises questions about the future of zoo tourism
~ How alternative teaching models can foster inclusive classrooms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter