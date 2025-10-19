Should humans colonise space? We asked 5 experts
By Kirsten Banks, Lecturer, School of Science, Computing and Engineering Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Art Cotterell, Research Associate, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Ben Bramble, Lecturer in Philosophy, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
For roughly 4.5 billion years, the Moon has kept Earth company. In the much shorter span of time that humans have been around, we’ve admired the great silver beacon in the night sky.
The Moon may soon also serve as our launchpad to celestial bodies farther afield in the Solar System. Major space players including the United States, Russia…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 19, 2025