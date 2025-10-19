Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is migraine more common in women than men?

By Lakshini Gunasekera, PhD Candidate in Neurology, Monash University
Caroline Gurvich, Associate Professor and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Eveline Mu, Research Fellow in Women's Mental Health, Monash University
Jayashri Kulkarni, Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
We’ve known for a long time that women are more likely than men to have migraine attacks.

As children, girls and boys experience migraine equally. But after puberty, women are two to three times more likely to experience this potentially debilitating condition.

Recently, an Australian study showed it may be even more common than we previously thought – as many as one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
