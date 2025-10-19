Tolerance.ca
Sussan Ley commits to offering income tax cuts at the election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition leader Sussan Ley will commit the opposition to taking a plan to cut personal income tax to the election – despite being unable to foresee what the budgetary and economic circumstances will be by then.

In a Monday speech to the Centre for Independent Studies Ley will say the Coalition’s tax plan would “start where the pressure is greatest – low and middle income earners”.

Her firm commitment comes as the opposition has been under increasing pressure to put out policy, even though it is only a few months since the election.

She is also anxious to present…The Conversation


