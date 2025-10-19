Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How alternative teaching models can foster inclusive classrooms

By Cornelia Schneider, Professor, Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Inclusive education doesn’t just mean placing disabled children with their non-disabled peers, but re-organizing teaching and learning in the classroom.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
