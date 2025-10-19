Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Boko Haram fighters be given a second chance in society? We asked 2,000 young Nigerians

By Amélie Godefroidt, Assistant Professor in Conflict Management, IÉSEG School of Management; KU Leuven
Across the world, the question of how to deal with former fighters remains urgent. From Nigeria and Iraq to Syria and the Sahel, governments are wrestling with how to bring people who once fought for violent groups back into society. Reintegrating ex-fighters – after appropriate punishment – is unavoidable. This is because alternatives such as indefinite detention, capital punishment or abandonment are unsustainable and risk fuelling future cycles of violence.

Yet local communities often seem to resist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Reduce, reuse, recycle’ is corporate gaslighting – the real change must come from the fossil fuel industry
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce is doing again what he does best – disrupting
~ A government review wants schools to respond to bullying complaints within 2 days. Is this fair? What else do we need?
~ Pennsylvania’s budget crisis drags on as fed shutdown adds to residents’ hardships — a political scientist explains
~ A year after the uprising, women in Bangladesh face new challenges
~ Despite risks, Hong Kong teenagers turn to chatbots for counselling
~ Canada: Sentencing of land defenders sends ‘chilling message’ about Indigenous rights
~ PERU: AUTHORITIES MUST STOP DISPROPORTIONATE USE OF FORCE AND PREVENT FURTHER VIOLENCE
~ How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter