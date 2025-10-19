Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A government review wants schools to respond to bullying complaints within 2 days. Is this fair? What else do we need?

By Matthew White, Lecturer and Researcher in Inclusive Education, Australian Catholic University
Paul Kidson, Associate Professor in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Over the weekend, the federal government released its rapid review into school bullying.

Authored by clinical psychologist Charlotte Keating and suicide prevention expert Jo Robinson, the review received more than 1,700 submissions from parents, students, teachers and school staff. The majority were from parents.

Amid ongoing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
