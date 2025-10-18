Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite risks, Hong Kong teenagers turn to chatbots for counselling

By Hong Kong Free Press
Around 20 percent of secondary school students in Hong Kong exhibit moderate to severe depression, anxiety, and stress, but nearly half are reluctant to reach out when facing mental health issues.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Sentencing of land defenders sends ‘chilling message’ about Indigenous rights
~ PERU: AUTHORITIES MUST STOP DISPROPORTIONATE USE OF FORCE AND PREVENT FURTHER VIOLENCE
~ How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
~ Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure
~ Ireland’s basic income scheme for artists points at how governments could help sectors in crisis
~ Monsters, menopause and bold women – what to see, read and visit this week
~ Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder
~ Rise in youth mortality fuelled by mental illness, drugs, violence and other preventable causes
~ The fungi living in the body play an important role in health – here’s what you should know about the ‘mycobiome’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter