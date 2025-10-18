Tolerance.ca
Canada: Sentencing of land defenders sends ‘chilling message’ about Indigenous rights

By Amnesty International
The sentencing of three land defenders criminalized by Canada sends a chilling message about the threats facing people and Nations on the front lines of the struggle for Indigenous rights and environmental justice.  On Friday, a British Columbia judge handed down sentences for three Indigenous land defenders who were arrested in November 2021 during a […] The post Canada: Sentencing of land defenders sends ‘chilling message’ about Indigenous rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


