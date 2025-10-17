Tolerance.ca
PERU: AUTHORITIES MUST STOP DISPROPORTIONATE USE OF FORCE AND PREVENT FURTHER VIOLENCE

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International deeply regrets the death of Eduardo Mauricio Ruiz Sanz (32) from a gunshot wound, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, in the context of the social mobilizations held yesterday in Lima. We urge the authorities to carry out thorough and impartial investigations to identify and punish those responsible, in accordance with international human


