Human Rights Observatory

Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure

By Rachael Garrett, Moran Professor of Conservation and Development, University of Cambridge
Joss Lyons-White, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Conservation Science, University of Cambridge
Matthew Spencer, Visiting Fellow, Conservation, University of Cambridge
The vast tropical forest nations of Brazil and Indonesia are both home to millions of people, including Indigenous communities. They store enormous amounts of carbon to protect our climate and are home to staggering numbers of species found nowhere else in the world.

How are their forests still standing while other forests have fallen? Answering this question is critical in the current global moment. As people gear up for the 30th UN climate summit (Cop30) in Belém, Brazil, in November, this “Amazon Cop” could help galvanise action to save the world’s forests with a clearer blueprint…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
