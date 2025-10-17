Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland’s basic income scheme for artists points at how governments could help sectors in crisis

By Andrew White, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Culture, Media & Creative Industries, King's College London
It’s one of the first to make it out of the pilot stage and to offer a subsistence level payment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
~ Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure
~ Monsters, menopause and bold women – what to see, read and visit this week
~ Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder
~ Rise in youth mortality fuelled by mental illness, drugs, violence and other preventable causes
~ The fungi living in the body play an important role in health – here’s what you should know about the ‘mycobiome’
~ Sam Fender wins Mercury prize: ‘Geordie Springsteen’ is voice of a UK ravaged by industrial decline
~ How ‘conflict-free’ minerals are used in the waging of modern wars
~ AI-generated lesson plans fall short on inspiring students and promoting critical thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter